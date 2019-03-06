Blocking PM’s route, IMC imposes Rs2.6 lac fine on buffaloes owner

ISLAMABAD: The environment department of Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) has imposed a fine of 2.6 lac rupees on an owner of buffaloes for blocking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s route.

The forester appointed in Environmental Regional took notice of the cows and buffaloes obstructing traffic along the Prime Minister’s route from Bani Gala and Korang Nullah.

The authorities had confiscated 15 buffaloes and put them in the Maweshi Phatak (Islamabad Cow Mandi) adjacent to Rawal Dam.

The forester fined the owner of these buffaloes with Rs 2.6 lac for violating forest rules and destroying plants planted by the IMC. The report has received a mix reaction on social media.