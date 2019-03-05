Zardari and Faryal get lucky for fifth time, court grants bail

A banking court, here on Tuesday, extended the interim bail of the former president, Asif Ali Zardari; his sister, Faryal Talpur and other accused in a case of money laundering of billions through fictitious bank accounts till March 11.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman could not appear in court because he was in Islamabad to attend the parliamentary sessions, his lawyer Farooq H Naek told the court. He also filed an application seeking Zardari an exemption from personal appearance as well as an adjournment of the case. While presenting a medical certificate, Malir Police said Anwar Majeed could also not be presented because he was unwell and doctors had barred him from travelling.

Yet, Faryal and other accused were present before the bench for a hearing scheduled to extend their interim bail, which was due to expire on Tuesday. Zardari and his sister were given a fourth extension in their bail on December 21.

The accused were given copies of the petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) asking for the case to be transferred from Karachi to Islamabad so that their replied could be submitted.

During the hearing, a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer briefed the court that Aslam Masood would remain in its custody till the expiration of his physical remand on March 7. The defence counsel sought an adjournment till March 12 while NAB and FIA requested hearing on March 7. The bench, however, dismissed both pleas and fixed hearing on March 11. Bail was also granted to the former president and his sister.

Published in Daily Times, March 6th 2019.