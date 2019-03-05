Land scam: court asks NAB to prove charges against ex-KDA chief

Sindh High Court (SHC), on Tuesday, ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to report on April 11 on evidence against the former director general (DG) of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Nasir Abbas, in a case of illegal allotment of plots.

NAB investigation officer and case officer have been asked to appear before the court with the case record.

The NAB prosecutor argued that DG Nasir and other accused were selling government plots with forged lease documents, against which the bureau had gathered key evidence.

The court expressed resentment over the absence of the defence lawyer and ordered him to appear in the next hearing of the case.

Nasir has been accused of illegal allotment of government plots and illegally commercializing residential plot by the accountability watchdog.

In a previous hearing, the defence counsel had said that his client was arrested before the conduction of an investigation and there was no evidence of any misdeed against him.

The court was, however, informed by the NAB investigation officer that he had evidence against Nasir. He further added that the accused had commercialized the residential plots during his stint as the top office-bearer of KDA as the related documents had his signatures.

Published in Daily Times, March 6th 2019.