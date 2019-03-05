After Hijabistan’s launch at LLF, Sabyn Javeri releases her second book Arzu

This year has been quite productive for writer and professor Sabyn Javeri. While Sabyn Javeri’s own book of short stories titled Hijabistan was launched at the Lahore Literary Festival in February, the month of March has marked the publication of her students’ anthology of creative writings. Titled Arzu – Anthology of Student Voices, this book happens to be the second volume of creative writings by Javeri’s own students from Habib University, Karachi where Javeri acts as an assistant professor. Having done her PhD in Creative Writing from University of Leicester, Javeri has brought the field to Pakistan where creative writing is hardly thought of as a professional field or a teachable subject.

She has not only taught it but has given her students the platform to publish themselves, consequently feeling proud instead of diffident of expressing their novel emotions. The first fruit of her endeavours was in the form of the first volume of Arzu Anthology which was published last year and the second proof is in the form of the second volume launched at the Karachi Literary Festival.

Javeri feels proud of her students and terms them as her “brilliant young creative writers”.

She tells that amidst the chaos of war, her students, in their respective creative writings, talk about peace and love.

Published in Daily Times, March 6th 2019.