Punjab police to don new uniform again

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, on Tuesday, approved plans to change the uniforms for Punjab police from the next financial year, 2019-20.

He chaired a high-level meeting at the Capital Police Officer (CPO)’s office in Lahore where Punjab Police Inspector General (IG), Javed Saleemi, briefed him about the law and order situation as well as reforms in the police department.

The CM ordered IG Javed to ensure that police addressed public complaints and came up to their expectations. He further announced plans to establish Police Complaints Authority and Provincial Safety Commission for a timely redressal of the complaints.

With regard to the new uniform, he said that it would include dark blue pants and a light blue shirt, to create a soft image of the police.

Earlier in January, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Buzdar to root out all cops with a criminal record from Punjab police. With an aim to reform the police, PM Khan had also asked him to scrutinize police force and identify those who held criminal backgrounds. He even asked the chief minister expedite the scrutiny process.

The prime minister believed that the police system needed to be overhauled in the province on an immediate basis. Buzdar had then replied that the scrutiny was already underway in the police department, and would take around six months.

Published in Daily Times, March 6th 2019.