KP gets first burns and trauma centre

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan, formally inaugurated the first burns and trauma centre in the province on Tuesday.

He told media sources present on the occasion that the government was being criticised for unavailability of medical facilities for burns’ patients in the province. Therefore, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had solely developed the first state-of-the-art, 120-bed centre, he maintained.

Putting all rumours of possible animosity with the top leadership to rest, the KP chief claimed that no truth prevailed in such reports and people who had spread such rumours had gone away.

To a question on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, CM Khan commented, “You will witness [development] on March 23.”

Provincial Health Minister, Hisham Inamullah, asserted, “If people want to criticise us then the criticism should be made in positive aspects.” He further added that at least 2000 patients have received burns’ treatment and post-operative recuperation facilities in the centre so far.

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had announced to fund the construction of a burn and trauma centre.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the USAID had joined hands in this regard in January.

Earlier, a spokesperson of the provincial government had apprised media on the major healthcare project, to be spread over 20 kanals, and completed at a cost of Rs 2.6 billion under the assistance of the USAID in October last year.

Published in Daily Times, March 6th 2019.