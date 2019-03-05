Karachi-based restaurant owner complains of police taking free biryani from his shop

One restaurant owner in Karachi has had enough of policemen taking biryani from his shop for free. He made a video of a policeman taking biryani from his shop in Karachi’s Buffer Zone without paying to name and shame him. After the video went viral, Sindh Inspector General (IG) Dr Kalim Imam suspended the officer, along with another cop who came to his aid. The policemen, identified as Din Muhammad and Muhammad Amin, were posted at the Taimuria police station. After restaurant owner Rafiq made a video of one of them taking biryani from his shop without paying for it, he came back with another policeman, who grabbed the phone Rafiq used to film the incident. Fortunately, someone else was quick to pull out their phone and film the whole thing. Rafiq repeatedly asked the policeman for his phone back and was told to stay quiet.

Published in Daily Times, March 6th 2019.