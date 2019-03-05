Foreign Office claims Pakistan is proud of white in its flag

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal has appreciated the services of Hindu community for Pakistan

He tweeted on social media on Tuesday, “Pakistan proudly owns the white in the flag as much as the green, values contributions of the Hindu community and honours them as our own.”

This tweet from Foreign Office came soon after the derogatory remarks by Punjab Information Minister, Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, against the Hindu community.

Chohan tendered an apology to the minority community, However, Chohan has tendered an apology to the minority community in a statement; explaining that he had made such remarks in his address to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

“I was addressing the Indian prime minister, military and media,” the statement added.

He apologised if his remarks had hurt the Hindu community residing in Pakistan.

Taking a strong exception to Chohan’s ‘insulting’ remarks, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haq, noted that action would be taken against him after deliberating with Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar.

Naeemul tweeted, “The derogatory and insulting remarks against the Hindu community by Fayyaz Chohan the Punjab Info Minister demand strict action.”

He maintained, “PTI govt will not tolerate this nonsense from a senior member of the govt or from anyone. Action will be taken after consulting the Chief Minister.”

Published in Daily Times, March 6th 2019.