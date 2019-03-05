Justice for Shakirullah

Horrific details have surfaced about how Shakirullah, a Pakistani inmate from Daska languishing in Jaipur jail for years, was brutally beaten and stoned to death. Reportedly, his vital organs were crushed. This is an indication that the fellow Indian inmates went berserk, especially when factoring in the recent tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.

The issue is already under the Foreign Office’s notice and has also been raised by parliamentarians such as Senator Sherry Rehman. However, routine condemnations by the Foreign Office are not enough. The government must seek answers from New Delhi and help bring the perpetrators to justice. The issue can’t be taken lightly since reports state that Shakirullah inadvertently crossed the border in 2003 and was held on trumped-up charges of terrorism. This led to his conviction in 2017 and imprisonment for life.

With a warmongering Indian government and media trying their best to escalate hostilities, it reminds us of how fascist regimes in the past used tactics to perpetuate their power. Shakirullah’s murder is a direct result of such dastardly tactics employed by the incumbent Hindutva regime in New Delhi.

Islamabad needs to use diplomatic channels and international rights platforms such as Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the UN’s Human Rights Council in Geneva to highlight this issue and seek appropriate action against those responsible.

Islamabad in the past has released numerous Indian inmates who were held on petty grounds. Wing Commander Abhinandan’s captivity and swift release by Prime Minister Imran Khan for peaceful purposes evidently shows that Pakistani state is not interested in fanning jingoistic passions. Earlier, in June 1999, the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif also released an Indian pilot as a peace gesture during heightened tensions caused by the Kargil War.

At a broader level, our region faces multiple issues with prisons and justice system that we inherited from British Raj. However, Shakirullah’s murder is much more than that. It is a hate crime that the prison authorities were unable to prevent. It will haunt the India’s reputation as a democracy.

One important lesson from this tragic episode is to revamp the prisons system across the region that enables such atrocities. Our prisons are mismanaged, overcrowded and as many observers say, have turned into nurseries of crime.

In the short term, our government must pursue this case at every forum. Shakirullah’s family should be compensated and justice must be done. *

Published in Daily Times, March 6th 2019.