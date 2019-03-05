CM Buzdar inaugurates mobile application of Police Khidmat Marakaz

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the launch of the mobile application of Police Khidmat Marazak will facilitate the citizens who would be able to get necessary updates about 14 services.

He stated this while speaking after inaugurating the mobile application of Police Khidmat Marazak at central police office (CPO). Earlier, upon his arrival, the Chief Minister was presented salute by a smartly-turned contingent of the police.

The Chief Minister also visited the complaint center to review the complaint redressal mechanism. He said that the online redressal of citizens’ complaints is a good initiative and round-the-clock working of complaint center should be reviewed as well.

He also inspected the monitoring room set up for the eradication of crimes through the latest equipment.

Later, Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at the CPO and asked the police officers to come up to the expectations of the people. Every effort should be made to improve the law and order situation in the province. Optimum use of the latest technology by the police is the need of the hour, he added. The Chief Minister disclosed that police complaint authority and provincial safety commission will be established and the number of police khidmat marakaz will also be increased.

The meeting decided to devolve the khidmat marakaz at the level of the tehsil and the Chief Minister directed that this should be implemented in phases adding that resources will be provided on a priority basis for the construction of 73 police stations. The scope of khidmat counters will be extended to the THQ hospitals after their establishment in DHQ hospitals, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that new police training centers will be established in DG Khan, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur and work will be started from the next financial year. He directed that a suitable procurement model should be devised for the procurement of new police vehicles for replacing the used ones. The Chief Minister also gave the approval to change the police uniform. The uniform will be changed from the next financial year and the new uniform will consist of dark blue pant and the blue shirt. The Chief Minister hoped that new uniform will promote a soft police image.

The Chief Minister directed that police department should celebrate ‘courtesy week’ adding that he will participate in it by standing on the road along with the police officials. The open-door policy should be strictly implemented in police stations and other offices. During the last ten years, the former government did not provide vehicles and other necessary equipment to the police but the incumbent government will fulfill these needs while remaining within its resources. The Punjab police will be made better than the best in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The police should lend a helping hand in the mission of public service, the Chief Minister concluded.

The IG Police assured that duties will be performed according to the vision of the government to improve the law and order situation in the province. Reforms are being introduced in the police system. Every police officer and jawan is standing with the armed forces of Pakistan and the duty of protecting the beloved motherland will be performed with full devotion and diligence.

The IG Police also briefed the Chief Minister about departmental reforms, new initiatives and various steps taken for maintaining law and order in the province. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM Punjab, Secretary (Coordination) to CM, Additional IGs, DIGs and high officials of the police were present on the occasion.

Published in Daily Times, March 6th 2019.