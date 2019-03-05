Cleanliness programme to be launched in 1,000 villages

Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Muhammad Basharat Raja says that the Punjab Government is committed to empower the local bodies of province by enacting a new powerful law in coming days. He was presiding over a meeting of the Chairmen of District Councils gathered at Civil Secretariat from across the province on Tuesday. The minister said that his party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was also determined to bring real change at grass root level in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

LG minister chairs meeting of District Councils chairmen

“This is possible only by transferring the powers to the local authorities that could serve the people more effectively and immediately.” He requested the audience to be active to resolve civic problems of the layman particularly by ensuring cleanliness in their respective areas. “Punjab Government is going to launch a state of the art program of cleanliness and tree plantation in almost 1,000 villages next month and I wish all local bodies’ heads come ahead to assist the government for its success as it will make our country Clean and Green”, he added. The minister regretted over worse condition of encroachments made on state lands in the past and advised the Chairmen to remove them letting not resume in future. He assured that the best performers would be awarded with prizes, promotions and other incentives by the government if their people get relief.

Published in Daily Times, March 6th 2019.