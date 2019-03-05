Eye popping interior at Milton Keynes’ Gallery

Restored with relish, the unhappy 1990s gallery is now proudly of its place. With eye-popping interiors inspired by a 1978 Habitat catalogue, this is a shining temple to Milton Keynes’ mythology. A new £12 million reboot of the city’s contemporary art gallery aims to celebrate the weird and wonderful quirks of the 1960s new town in all its undervalued suburban glory. The new-look MK Gallery is a shining temple to the curious mythology of the place, an unapologetic hymn to the land of big boxes and concrete cows. “We wanted the building to be utterly Milton Keynesian,” says the gallery’s director Anthony Spira. It is not something that many architects have aspired to, but Tom Emerson of practice 6a took on the brief with relish. “Milton Keynes has a fascinating origin story,” says Emerson, “Combining the English landscape tradition with the invention of leisure, American modernity and many other ideals.”