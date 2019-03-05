“His condition is in every way life-threatening”: Maryam Nawaz

After visiting her father, Mian Nawaz Sharif the former Prime Minister, Maryam informed through a series of tweets that Nawaz suffered from an episode of angina during the meeting.

MNS’s doctor & I met him at Kotlakhpat jail today. During the meeting he had an episode of angina & asked for his nitrate spray. It was then that he divulged that he has had similar attacks 4 times in last week. He reiterated that he will neither report nor complain. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 5, 2019

She further expressed concern for her father’s deteriorating health and called the way he was being treated as, “heartless, hostile and being politically victimized”.