Fayyaz Chohan makes derogatory remarks about Hindus, asked to resign

Lahore: Usman Buzdar (Punjab Chief Minister) to request Fayyaz Chohan’s resignation regarding his offending comments against the Hindus.

Chief Minister summoned Chohan for an explanation following his belittling remarks. The provocative comments caused a heated argument on social media, in which many people forced the PTI government to take notice of these derogatory remarks.

Chief Minister Punjab has sought resignation from #FayyazChohan, the Provincial Information Minister, over his derogatory remarks against Hindus. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also warned his ministers and party members to refrain from giving such statements against religions. — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) March 5, 2019

Council of Chief Minister seek resignation from Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan on making Racist and Offensive comments against Hindu Religion which hurts the feelings of Pakistani’s (Minorities). #Punjab #Pakistan #SackFayazChohan pic.twitter.com/POyS6c0hhY — Developing Pakistan (@DevelopmentPk) March 5, 2019

People took over the social media to express their disappointment in Fayyaz Chohan’s statement. Claiming how leaders who are sick minded,and irrational are not fit to run the country and must be asked to resign immediately.

We don’t want an apology from @PTIofficial , We want #FayyazChohan to be removed. He must appear on Media again for the last time to offer apology and resignation! These sick minded people cannot lead #Pakistan #SackFayazChohan coz he will start a war inside Pakistan — Sheikh Waqas (@tweet_qash) March 5, 2019

Unacceptable at every level. This is not the language of our PM IK. https://t.co/O29xtdutRC — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) March 4, 2019

#Fayyazchohan does not deserve to be in the government.

Such bigoted and hateful comments towards minorities coming from a representative of the gov. Is disgusting and divides our country. @ImranKhanPTI this man should be immediately sacked for bigotry. #SackFayazChohan — Syed Maarib Iftikhar (@syedmaarib) March 4, 2019

#FayyazChohan doesn’t deserve to be the information minister. #SackFayazChohan — Raza E Mustafa (@RanaRaza) March 4, 2019

Pakistanis shared how they support and stand in solidarity with their fellow Hindus and concern regarding the Hindu minority.

Information minister of Punjab Fayyaz Chohan should be kicked out of party as he is habitual of using derogatory remarks against Pakistan Hindu, Hindus & minorities in general. Enough is enough. @ShireenMazari1 @beenasarwar @essel1 @sarataseer @AmberZKhan#SackFayazChohan — Sarki Atta (@SarkiAtta) March 4, 2019

#SackFayazChohan I endorse this demand. Enough of this, he brings shame to the whole government, Pakistan and PTI. Not at all acceptable in #NayaPakistan The Pakistani Hindus, Christians and people from other religions have as much right to Pakistan as Muslims do! — Imran Ghazali (@ImranGhazaliPK) March 5, 2019

I stand in solidarity with Pakistani #Hindus. They are justified in feeling hurt on #FayyazChohan‘s deplorable comments. He has no right to be a minister with that level of bigotry. — Ilmana Fasih (@ZEEQUEUE) March 5, 2019

I have 12 guys working under me, the most proficient one happens to be a Hindu and another one is Christian. A Pakistani Hindu & a Christian, both of them are totally respected & in turn I’ve their unconditional respect/ support. #Respect #FayyazChohan @ImranKhanPTI @PTIofficial — Faisal Kalim (@fslklm) March 5, 2019

PM Imran Khan to have the final say in deciding Fayyaz Chohan’s resignation. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has requested Chohan to resign after a series of back-lashing comments against the Hindu community.