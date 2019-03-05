Lahore Weather

Tuesday, March 05, 2019


Fayyaz Chohan makes derogatory remarks about Hindus, asked to resign

Web Desk

Lahore: Usman Buzdar (Punjab Chief Minister) to request Fayyaz Chohan’s resignation regarding his offending comments against the Hindus.

Chief Minister summoned Chohan for an explanation following his belittling remarks. The provocative comments caused a heated argument on social media, in which many people forced the PTI government to take notice of these derogatory remarks.

 

 

People took over the social media to express their disappointment in Fayyaz Chohan’s statement. Claiming how leaders who are sick minded,and irrational are not fit to run the country and must be asked to resign immediately.

 

 

 

 

Pakistanis shared how they support and stand in solidarity with their fellow Hindus and concern regarding the Hindu minority.

 

 

 

 

PM Imran Khan to have the final say in deciding Fayyaz Chohan’s resignation. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has requested Chohan to resign after a series of back-lashing comments against the Hindu community.

