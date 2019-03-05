Attempt of Indian submarine foiled trying to enter Pakistani waters

An Indian marine was trying to enter Pakistani waters when it was thwarted by our Navy on Monday. The statement has come from the Navy’s spokesperson on Tuesday.

“The Pakistan Navy used its specialised skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters,” said the spokes person.

Screenshot shared by Pakistan Navy shows the Indian submarine detected on Monday night.

“Keeping the government’s initiative of peace in mind, the Indian submarine was not targetted by the Pakistan Navy”, said the spokesperson.

Learning from this incident, India should also work towards peace, the statement added.

“This great feat is a testament of the Pakistan Navy’s superior skills. The Navy will keep defending Pakistan’s naval border. The force has the capability to respond to any aggression.”

This is the latest provocation that has come from India after soaring tensions between the two nuclear powered countries.