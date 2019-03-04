Pakistani’s death in Indian jail: SC takes interior secy to task

Holding the Ministry of Interior responsible for Pakistani prisoners’ death in jails of foreign countries, the Supreme Court on Monday took it to task over the slow progress in the matter pertaining to repatriation of Pakistanis languishing in foreign jails.

“What needed to be done about Pakistanis languishing in foreign jails? Will only dead bodies of Pakistanis be brought from abroad, questioned Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, who headed a three-judge bench of the apex court.

Earlier, the bench took strong exception to the absence of the interior secretary and directed him to turn up immediately.

“We give you a contempt of court notice,” Justice Saeed observed, addressing the interior secretary after he showed up in the court. “We also summon [Minister of State for Interior] Shehryar Afridi.”

He asked the secretary to look for other job. “If you are punished for contempt of court you would lose job.”

The judge asked the secretary to explain as to what the government had done so far to repatriate Pakistanis languishing in foreign jails.

Justice Ejazul Ahsan, a member of the bench, said as many as 423 Pakistanis were imprisoned in UK jails while Pakistani nationals were also jailed in Thai prisons.

Referring to the death of a Pakistani national, Shakirullah, inside an Indian jail lately, Justice Faisal Arab, another bench member, remarked the deceased remained imprisoned there for 16 years but his dead boy was brought back home.

The interior secretary said the government was bringing amendments to laws dealing with repatriation of overseas Pakistanis in jails of foreign countries, to which the bench said there was a need to change him not the laws.

Murder suspects acquitted after 12 years

Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday acquitted two suspects in a murder case who had spent last 12 years of his life in prison due to a contradiction in statements of the witnesses.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard a case. As the hearing commenced, the top court stated the suspects; Abdullah Nasir and Tahir Abdullah were blamed to commit murder back in 2007.

A trial court had handed them a death sentence. The Lahore High Court changed the verdict to life imprisonment.

Court maintained that suspects cannot be cannot be held responsible if over fake evidence.

Later, both suspects were acquitted by the Apex Court.

Supreme Court rejects chicken thief’s bail plea

Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday, ordering the trial court to give the verdict in the case within three months, dismissed bail plea of chicken thief Mohammad Zahid.

According to details, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Musheer Alim heard a case pertaining to bail plea of chicken thief Mohammad Zahid.

During the hearing, Advocate General Islamabad told Apex court that suspect Mohammad Rizwan was convicted in four cases.

“Earlier, dispenser, LCDs, computer, jewellery and other tools used in the burglary were recovered from the suspect”, told Advocate General.

Justice Qazi Faiz Essa inquired the suspect’s lawyer regarding his profession. To this, the lawyer responded that his client was labour. Justice Qazi lashed out at the lawyer and asked him rhetorically if the police had any enmity with his client.

In his remarks, the judge stated, “Only news regarding the theft of chicken was published in the newspaper.

People often get shocked when they see such news however things turn out to be quite different when case opens and details emerge.”

Later, the top court dismissed bail plea of suspect Mohammad Rizwan and ordered the trial court to wrap up the case within three months.

Published in Daily Times, March 5th 2019.