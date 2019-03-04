CDA to hold auction of residential and commercial plots

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to hold auction of residential and commercial plots located at prime locations in Federal Capital.

These plots would be auctioned in four days and the auction which will commence from April 8, 2019 and will be concluded on April 11, 2019 at Jinnah Convention Centre.

This decision was taken in the meeting of the CDA Board held on Monday which was attended by members of the CDA Board.

During the four days auction, residential plots located in the pure developed sectors and commercial plots located at prime locations would be auctioned.

During the first two days of auction, residential plots located in pure developed sectors would be presented for auction while commercial plots of different categories including plots of Blue Area, developed marakiz, hospitals and class -III shopping centers etc of developed sectors would also be auctioned on April 10 & 11, 2019.

In order to ensure transparency in the matter, CDA Board has also constituted a high level committee to supervise auction proceedings.

The committee would be headed by the Member Finance while Member Planning & Design, Member Estate, Deputy Director General (Law), Deputy Financial Advisor-II, Director Public Relations, Director Regional Planning, Director Urban Planning, Director Estate Management-I, Director Estate Management-II and Deputy Director Costing are members of this committee.

The committee will submit its recommendations to CDA Board which is competent forum to approve the bids.

Published in Daily Times, March 5th 2019.