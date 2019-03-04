Media can bridge gap between scientists and public

Journalists can play important role in creating awareness among the general public about science and also can bridge the gap between the language of the common person and scientists. This was expressed by the speakers of one day workshop, held in Forman Christian College Lahore (FCCL) on Monday.

Workshop was held in collaboration with the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA) and Pakistan Biotechnology Information Center (PABIC).

Malaysian Biotechnology Information Center (MABIC) Dr. Mahaletchumy Arujanan said that Science communication has the potential to kick start a stronger science culture which was most essential for the development of any country. She said that journalists were also instrumental in bringing the work of scientists from the lab to the public spotlight.

Their work is important in bridging the gap between the language of the common person and scientists resulting in public opinion which ensures the formulation of appropriate government policies conducive to the development of science in the country.

A large number of Journalists from different print, electronic and digital media organizations attended the training workshop that enabled them to know more in-depth understanding of science communication and making best use of scientific data and knowledge to create content for general public.

