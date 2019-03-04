Speaker directs bureaucracy not to leave PA during questions

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi directed the bureaucracy of the province to remain present in the assembly during the Question-Hour and other business related to their departments. As per the details, PML-N’s Samiullah Khan said on a point of order on Monday during the ongoing session of the Punjab Assembly that the official gallery where the officers of Punjab government are supposed to sit during the proceeding of the house seems to be deserted and therefore requires the attention of the Speaker on this grave issue. “All the adjournment motions and call-attention notices submitted in the House are related to the public interest but no officer of the government bothers to remain present in the official gallery. It doesn’t seem good under the supervision of experienced Speaker like you,” said Khan while demanding the ruling of the Chair over the issue.

Giving his remarks, Elahi said that the lists of all the designated officers for Punjab Assembly must be taken from the departments and the attendance of officers should also be ensured.

Speaker also said that the administrative secretary of the concerned department should also be here during the Question-Hour.

Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din also shared the similar concerns as he said that the departments of the government don’t give any importance to the adjournment motions and other business of the lawmakers despite the fact that an MPA works really hard to bring an adjournment motion in the House.

MPAs, Ministers accuse bureaucracy for not taking the House serious

Responding on the situation, minister for law and parliamentary affairs Raja Basharat said that the concerned ministers are responsible if the secretary of his department doesn’t bother to remain present here as it is the duty of the ministers to bind their secretaries to sit in the official gallery-the designated box for the bureaucracy.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, PML-N’s Azma Bokhari said that the health department has increased the rates for tests from the government hospitals 100 percent and it is against the slogans and promises of PTI that it made with the people before the elections.

“The PTI was earlier claiming that drastic reforms will be brought in the public sector hospitals where people will get free medicines but the situation is altogether different here as their slogans were hollow,” said Azma and alleged that her assembly business is also killed by the officials.

Speaker said that a general discussion on health will be held someday in the House where she will get ample time to speak.

Earlier, minister for Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife Sibtain Khan said during the Question-Hour that this department wasn’t on the priority list during the last government and therefore it remained neglected in the past. There was no work during last 10 years in this department but I assure this House that now things will be changed very soon, he added. Answering a question, the minister for Fisheries said that they are producing a specialized fish that will be available in the markets for 200 rupees per kilogram soon and people will leave eating beef and mutton.

Maulana Ilyas Chinioti, an MPA of PML-N from Chiniot staged a walkout from the House in protest as he said that minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer-ud-Din used derogatory words for the people of his area.

The quorum was also pointed out in the meanwhile and the session was adjourned to meet again on Tuesday morning.

Later, a meeting was held between the parliamentary leader of PPP Syed Hassan Murtaza and opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz at latter’s chamber.

Speaking on the occasion, both the parties vowed to work to strengthen democracy in the country. Former Speaker Rana Iqbal, MPAs Samiullah Khan, Shazia Abid, Malik Ahmed Khan, Manshaullah Butt and Irfan Daultana were also present in the meeting.

Published in Daily Times, March 5th 2019.