Sugarcane growers demand release of outstanding dues

Sugarcane growers of Larkana and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts on Monday held a protest in front of Naudero Sugar Mill, demanding clearance of their outstanding payment worth millions of rupees, which has been denied to them since the last three years. Speaking to reports, the protesters said that influential landlords had got their funds cleared, while the remaining one had been running from pillar to post to get their money.

“Nobody is listening to our genuine grievances, which should be condemned in strongest possible terms by all segments of society,” they said, adding, “Each of us owe over Rs 1.5 million to the mill, which should have been cleared three years ago.”

They also requested the government to take notice of the issue and order authorities concerned to help release their payment without any loss of time.

