Court directs to file reference against Fawad H Fawad on March 19

An accountability court on Monday directed to file reference against Fawad Hasan Fawad, the former principal secretary to the prime minister, in assets beyond income case.

Fawad, a senior bureaucrat, is one of the accused in the multimillion rupee Ashiana housing scam. He also faces charges of misusing his authority to amass assets beyond his income. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested him on July 15 last year.

The court while reprimanding the corruption watchdog remarked that Fawad is in jail from the past seven months whereas the NAB slept after sending merely a letter.

“NAB authorities should themselves depart for Islamabad and bring the reference,” judge Najamul Hassan maintained. Fawad was also produced before the court by the jail authorities.

NAB’s lawyer adopted stance that the reference has been prepared and awaits the signature of the chairman. Fawad told court that the NAB has not filed the reference from the past nine months.

The court while expressing resentment over the accountability watchdog directed NAB to submit reference on next hearing. The hearing was adjourned till March 19.

Published in Daily Times, March 5th 2019.