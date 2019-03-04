Back injury forces AB de Villiers out of Karachi leg of PSL

Lahore Qalandars’ superstar batsman AB de Villiers will not be visiting Pakistan for the Karachi leg of Pakistan Super League 2019 due to injury, the franchise announced on Monday. “It was initially decided that AB will return to join the squad for Lahore’s final two league games but following a back injury, he has been advised rest by doctors,” Lahore stated in a press statement. “I am very disappointed that I will not be able to play in front of the passionate Pakistani cricket fans,” said AB, who had taken over the captaincy following Mohammad Hafeez’s injury. “I saw my doctor who has advised complete rest for two weeks and, unfortunately, that rules me out of the games in Karachi. I hope to be a part of the PSL next year and very much hope to play my part in the return of international cricket to the country. I am backing Lahore to go all the way and win the trophy this year.”

A spokesman for Lahore said it was disappointing for the franchise management and its fans that AB would not be able to make it for Pakistan’s leg of PSL. “But we wish him a speedy recover. He is a wonderful player and an amazing person,” added the spokesman. AB had taken an awkward fall while reaching for the crease during the Lahore’s Feb 23 match against Quetta Gladiators. In the immediate aftermath, his injury was played down and described as ‘minor stiffness’. The Proteas legend had even played both the followup matches. AB’s absence is yet another blow for the injury plagued Lahore who had already lost Hafeez and Brendan Taylor.

The PSL’s UAE leg ends on March 5, before the last four group matches and the qualifiers and finals are held in Karachi from March 9. The games in Pakistan were initially scheduled to be split between Lahore and Karachi, from March 7, but along with the slight postponement, all games have been moved to Karachi. The decision was made keeping in mind logistical issues following recent political and military tensions between Pakistan and India. Lahore are fourth on the PSL points table, with three wins in seven matches.

