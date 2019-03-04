Time not right for domestic politics: Zardari

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) supremo Asif Ali Zardari Monday said he is keeping mum these days because the country is passing through a ‘difficult time’ and the environment is not right for indulging in domestic politics. During a meeting with party’s Punjab chapter, Zardari said the incumbent government is infringing on the rights of the provinces. He said the federal government is not releasing due share of Sindh and Balochistan. He said media houses are also facing extreme difficulties due to ‘ineffective policies’ of the current government. “Even if we start doing politics at the moment, we can play very well,” he remarked. “Had the situation permitted, we would have taken a number of steps so far to trip up the government,” he added. Zardari said his party rendered huge sacrifices in the past for the sake of national security and that it will keep doing so in future as well. He called upon the party leaders to enhance contacts with the people in order to change the current dynamics of politics. Zardari said he will start his Punjab tour with a visit to southern Punjab.

Published in Daily Times, March 5th 2019.