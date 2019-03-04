FM credits parliament for OIC’s resolution on Kashmir

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s resolution condemning Indian brutalities in Held Kashmir had endorsed the unanimous resolution passed by the joint session of parliament.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the foreign minister said that though Pakistan could not attend the OIC ministerial meeting, it achieved great success, while India miserably failed despite the participation of its Minster of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.

The foreign minister gave parliament credit for the OIC resolution on Held Kashmir. Indian atrocities and state terrorism in Held Kashmir had been exposed before the entire world, he said. He added that if Israel could not become member of the OIC on the basis of its Muslim minority, same was the case with India.

The minister said it had been India’s longstanding desire to become a member of the OIC due to its Muslim population. He said that India had miserably failed to achieve desired goals by participating in the OIC meeting.

He told the session that Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj was being questioned in her country over attending the OIC meeting. Qureshi said that they had achieved their goals by boycotting the OIC session held in Abu Dhabi. “The OIC resolution also condemned in the strongest terms the recent wave of Indian terrorism in Held Kashmir and expressed deep concern over the atrocities and human rights violations there.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly also passed The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2018. The bill moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan would amend the Elections Act, 2017. The bill is aimed at authorizing the Election Commission of Pakistan to constitute a bench comprising three or more members of the commission to hear and decide complaints, applications, petitions or appeals. The bill also authorizes the commission to constitute more benches to effectively dispose of higher number of complaints.

