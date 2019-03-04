Martyred Pakistan Army soldier laid to rest in DG Khan

A Pakistan Army soldier who was killed after Indian forces opened fire along the Line of Control in Kashmir on Saturday has been laid to rest.

Naik Khuram’s funeral prayers were held in Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday. His body was brought to DG Khan Saturday night.

Firing and heavy shelling by the Indian side in the Nakyal sector of Kashmir resulted in the deaths of two Pakistan Army soldiers – Naik Khuram and Hawaldar Abdul Rab.

Naik Khuram hailed from DG Khan’s Mehboobad while Hawaldar Rab was from DG Khan’s Taunsa Sharif tehsil. The latter was laid to rest on Sunday. Three people were also injured in the attack. According to the ISPR, Indian forces have been targeting civilian installations in Azad Kashmir.

Heavy firing and shelling were carried out in different sectors of Kashmir – Nakyal, Chamb, Goyee, Khuiratta, Manawar, and Matiyanwali. Indian border forces shelled people’s houses in Mirpur in which 19-year-old Sadhar Qureshi and 80-year-old Nazeer Ahmed were killed. Many houses were reportedly destroyed in Goyee sector and people couldn’t even leave their houses. A woman was injured as a result of the heavy shelling.

In Nakyal, the examinations of students from class five to class eight have been postponed. Educational institutes will remain closed for the next four days.

Published in Daily Times, March 5th 2019.