The art of peace means a nonviolent and diplomatic way forward in the face of conflict. Harmony and compassion are desperately needed in the world of war and destruction. The narrative of the art of peace is to never fear and despise another challenger, no matter how large or small it is. It is not mandatory that the larger force is always victorious, the smaller one can become large by constant building and the larger can become smaller by falling apart.

In recent days, Pakistan and India are again at the initial stage of war just because of the upcoming elections in India. The Indian Prime Minister Modi simply wants to get sympathy votes to show his aggressive behavior against its traditional enemy Pakistan. Modi forgot that Pakistan is an atomic power with a very strong defence. Pakistan is an Islamic state and in Islam; the person who dies for his country is called a martyr (Shaheed) and the spirit of Shahadat is the real shield and protection. Now India will have to think twice to invade Pakistan again.

Pakistan follows the policy of peace and stability. PM Imran Khan again extended his offer to India to resolve the conflicts and disputes through dialogue. This is the only way to save both countries, because wars only bring disasters, misfires and destruction. Imran Khan’s offer of harmony, consonance and peace is an opportunity for India to get rid of from the worst situation. The retaliation was the right of Pakistan and it has done properly and showed its power to compete India in any battle. India must realize that Pakistan is not a weak state; it can not only retaliate but it can destroy and deteriorate as well.

It is the social, moral and even the economic responsibility of the international community to come forward and put pressure on the India to resolve the dispute particularly Kashmir issue. Both the countries need to remember one thing that the war between two nuclear states will result only in massive calamity and catastrophe.

The UNO must play a role to resolve the Kashmir dispute to bring peace in the region, but the UNO is looks quite reluctant to work towards this. It shows that UNO is not an autonomous organization that fosters peace since they have done nothing for it. The UNO works under the influence of powerful countries which do not want to resolve this dispute because of their vested interests related to this issue.

Pakistan and India both must recognize the value of peace. Peace is the only medicine for this ill world. The warriors are always employed in a life and death struggle for peace. This is really interesting that wars are fought for peace and in those wars millions of people are killed. Discussing the beauty of life is more important than discussing the death of humans and say thanks to the Omnipotent for this destruction.

The art of peace has four key components which include bravery, love, wisdom, and friendship. Loyalty, sincerity, devotion and integrity lead to bravery and bravery leads to the spirit and determination of sacrifice. The determination to sacrifice creates trust and confidence in the power of love and peace. Pakistan and India need to concentrate on all these components to work for the regional solidarity and peace.

It is not mandatory that the art of peace relies on the use of destructive weapons or brute force to succeed but it is important to maintain peace, harmony and love to prevent death and destruction. In the art of peace, attack is the proof to get out of control so never attack. Never chase after the rival or the opponent. Simply redirect each invasion and attack, and then stand firmly behind it. Pakistan has done the same in the current scenario because Pakistan wants peace and harmony.

India is involved in state sponsored terrorism and it is not an effective partner to bring peace in the region. In India, war propaganda war is for Modi’s benefit who is contesting elections. This is purely a nonsensical kind of approach to ignite a non issue, started to create chaos and destruction in the region to just get cheap popularity. This is ridiculous for the Indian and secular India as a nation.

The Kashmir dispute is the real bone of contention between the conflict of Pakistan and India. The only way to resolve the Kashmir dispute is the unity of Muslim Ummah. Otherwise, there is no way out of this dispute because the international community has its own socio-political and economic interests attached to this dispute. The death of the common people has never been important for the rulers and imperialists, in the history of the world. So, again the rulers are the powerful countries and killing Kashmiris and Palestinians have no importance for them. The important thing for them is to sell more and more weapons to those nations who have no wisdom and intellect.

The world is progressing and planning to go to Mars but Pakistan and India are still engaged in conflict and fighting for the sake of nothing. Actually both the countries are being ruled by some other powers who never want to resolve the conflict between them. If both Pakistan and India become friends, they will become very powerful and can confront and negotiate with superpowers on an equal basis and can rule the world as well. This is the fear which superpowers and other great powers have from Pakistan and India’s friendship.

Both Pakistan and India must work seriously on the utilization of their resources and abilities. They must realize that that they both can rule the world and give better lives to their citizens. They must make their people, and country the top priority. They must focus on bilateral trades rather than on killing innocent people. They must spread the message of love, peace, harmony, tranquility and calmness. The best way to war is to create economic and cultural competition rather than to assassinate the innocent masses. It is mandatory for both of the states to avoid hate, disgust and loathing. Hate among the people has been nurtured since the day of inception of Pakistan and India. The time has come to revisit policies and strategies of both countries to create peace and spread the message of love. At the end, I just want to say that the art of the peace is not a religion but it completes and perfects all the religions.

The writer is PhD scholar in Media and Crime, CSS coach and author of different books on international relations, criminology and gender studies

Published in Daily Times, March 5th 2019.