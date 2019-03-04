AI portrait joins Andy Warhol, Jean Basquiat and Lucian Freud at auction

A computer-generated portrait of a face that will change and mutate forever is among the works that went on display in London ahead of a major art auction this week. While paintings by Lucian Freud, Andy Warhol, Jean Michel Basquiat and Roy Lichtenstein are likely to fetch some of the highest prices, Memories of Passersby I by German computer programmer Mario Klingemann is an eye-catcher. “The first self-contained, generative work of Artificial Intelligence ever to appear on the market” produces a “never-ending real time stream of original art”, said auction house Sotheby’s. Consisting of two screens wired to a computer housed in a retro-looking wooden case, the artwork generates a male-looking face on one side and a female-looking one on the other – images in the style of the Old Masters, but constantly and seamlessly changing.

