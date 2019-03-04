Disha Patani joins the cast of ‘Malang’

Bollywood’s glamour siren Disha Patani is all set to join forces with superstar Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapoor for a film titled ‘Malang’. The revenge drama will be directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani. The film is slated to release on Valentine’s Day, next year. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL… Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu in #Malang… A revenge drama… Directed by Mohit Suri… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani… #ValentineDay 2020 release.” Meanwhile, Disha will be seen in Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’. The film will hit the screens on June 5 this year and is one of the biggest releases.

