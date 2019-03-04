Shortage of water

Sir: Water is a basic necessity for life. Without water life survival is not possible. Badin district is one of them those districts of Sindh which is facing the serious water shortage. Canals are empty; lands are barren and no water for crops. In case of unavailability of water farmer will lost their yields and so is the income.

The worst situation is being faced by the people who are living in Qazia-Wah Badin. The elected leaders of Badin should focus on their respective city to get them rid of this severe situation.

MEHAR ALI SOOMRO

Badin

