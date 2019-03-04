Joblessness in Balochistan

Sir: Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan in terms of landmass and known as backbone of Pakistan, having a population of 12.34 million. There are eight universities and two medical colleges in the province that produces 25,000-30,000 graduates every year but only 1,000 to 1,500 students are able to get job. What about the rest of graduates? Nothing!!!!

This low-job availability shows squeezing of private sector and very less opportunities of jobs government sectors. The poverty rate is increasing day by day and so is depression. Graduated people are now forced to leave their home to find job in Punjab and Sindh.

MEHWISH SARWAR

Quetta

Published in Daily Times, March 5th 2019.