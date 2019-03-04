Sir: Every year 21st February is celebrated as International Mother Language Day to motivate people to maintain knowledge of their mother language, promote linguistic diversity and highlight the importance of language and culture. In order to preserve, promote and grow mother language, International Mother Language Day is being observed on 21 February which is very important for us to keep our first language alive. There are many people who do not teach their children mother tongue which is the biggest problem that we are facing today. There are many things that I can express in my mother tongue which cannot be expressed in other language.

It is our prime duty to teach our children mother language or first language in order to keep our parent language alive.

We have still more to do to grow and promote our mother tongue in order to preserve our cultural identity.

KHALIL AHMED SHAR

Islamabad

Published in Daily Times, March 5th 2019.