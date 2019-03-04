Probity of Imran Khan

Sir: Before election 2018, everyone was hopeful about great leadership and great efforts for nation from Imran Khan, so he has proved his leadership skills during the visit of crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

In these days, not only Pakistanis but everyone is feeling proud and praising Imran Khan because of his extraordinary, exceptional and astonishing initiative efforts during visit of crown prince for middle class people of country. Like, in the history of world he is the only leader who raised the issues of labourers working in Saudi Arabia to treat them as their own citizen. In recent visit of MBS, release of 2107 Pakistani prisoners from prisons of Saudi Arabia, and immigration for Hajis and historical investment of 20 billion dollars from Saudi Arabia in Pakistan in three phases is done.

Our GDP Annual Growth Rate in Pakistan is expected to be 5.20 percent by the end of this quarter, according to Trading Economics global macro-models and analysts’ expectations. These all economic, social and defence relation are getting very well with most of countries except India because India itself does not want Pakistan to grow so that’s why they tried to cancel the historical visit of crown prince of Saudi Arabia by imposing false blames of Pulwama attack on Pakistan without any evidence but they could not succeed. Inshallah, in future there are more hopes like visit of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian prime minister Mahathir bin Mohammad for foreign investment in Pakistan.

SIRAJ AHMED NAREJO

Naudero, district Larkana

Published in Daily Times, March 5th 2019.