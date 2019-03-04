CAA finalises National Aviation Policy 2019

National Aviation Policy 2019 (NAP 2019) has been finalized in consultation with all stakeholders and will be sent to the Federal Cabinet for approval. National Aviation Policy 2019 (NAP 2019) has been finalized in consultation with all stakeholders and will be sent to the Federal Cabinet for approval.

This decision was taken in a high-level consultative meeting at Civil Aviation Authority Headquarters Karachi today on 4th March 2019 under the chairmanship of Secretary Aviation/Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Shahrukh Nusrat.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA, Deputy Managing Director Air Blue, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Serene Air, CEO Air Indus, COO Air Sial, CEO Vision Air, CEO Princely Jet, Chairman Hybrid Technique, CEO Air Falcon, CEO Aircraft Sales and Service Limited, Manager North Operations K2 Airways, CEO Scaled Aviation Industries, Country Manager International Air Travel Association, representatives of Afeef Zara and Liberty Air.

Additional DGCAA Air Vice Marshal Tanweer Ashraf Bhatti, Deputy DG (APS) Syed Aamir Mehboob, Deputy DG (ANS) Khawar Ghayas, Deputy DG (Regulatory) Air Commodore Syed Nasir Raza Hamdani and all directors represented CAA in the meeting. During the course of the meeting Director Air Traffic &Economic Regulation Air Commodore Irfan Sabir gave the presentation highlighting all aspects/features of NAP 2019.

Secretary Aviation/DGCAA Shahrukh Nusrat welcomed the participants and briefed them on main contents of the draft NAP 2019 and invited the house to share their views and comments.

He said that the draft of NAP 2019 was earlier shared with all aviation industry stakeholders to obtain their valuable input for making it a mutually consented document.

The participants of the meeting expressed their satisfaction on the draft and highly appreciated the various incentives, opportunities and benefits offered to airlines and operators.

Airline operators appreciated the proposal of the rationalization of CAA aeronautical charges on domestic sectors and called it a step towards positive growth of aviation sector.

Stakeholders expressed their happiness on the steps promised in the policy draft for the development of Aircraft Manufacturing Industry and Maintenance Repair Organizations. They also fully supported the proposal of enhancing the validity period of licenses to airlines and general aviation operators from one year to two years.