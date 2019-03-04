What is the reason behind Armeena’s absence from ‘Sherdil’ promotions?

With the release of Pakistan’s much-awaited Air Force drama ‘Sherdil’ nearing every passing day, the anticipation surrounding the flick is growing ever more.

What many may not have noticed, however, is the obvious absence of the leading lady, Armeena Rana Khan, from all the main promotional content and events in that regard. Suspicions augmented when the teaser of the film was released, which to the surprise of many, did not have a single glimpse of the ‘Jaanan’ girl, who’s playing the lead opposite Mikaal Zulfiqar.

Now that the official poster of ‘Sherdil’ has also come out, which, by the way, once again doesn’t feature Armeena, the fishy nature of the events is anything but concealed.

The beautiful actress remained unavailable for comment.

This is something to be worried about obviously. ‘Sherdil’ is just a few weeks away from its release and the absence of its leading lady at such a crucial time could only harm the film.

With Mikaal Zulfiqar not being a big film success as of now and the ‘Maalik’ actor, Hassan Niazi being a barely recognisable face on the cinematic front, Armeena, at the very least, could have added some face value to the film since she has projects like ‘Janaan’ and ‘Yalghaar’ to her credit.

For now, the film will be banking heavily on the public affection for Pakistan Air Force, especially after it recently gunned down two Indian jets when they violated Pakistani airspace, renewing the public’s patriotic zeal.

Published in Daily Times, March 5th 2019.