Sir: Pakistan’s population is increasing rapidly and health related issues are also increasing. The government hospitals are under serious mismanagement and unable to treat patients properly. Moreover, doctors in government hospitals always concentrate on their private clinics rather than patients in government hospitals. Our government is still not able to bind these doctors to perform their duty honest in these hospitals.

Hospitals are now crowded with patients and there is no proper system to separate patient bearing contagious diseases.

Government must tackle these problems through proper strategy and ban on private practice of doctors must be banned.

M UZAIR JALIL

Shikarpur

Published in Daily Times, March 5th 2019.