Ill treatment of your own: Bigotry in India prevails

Following the attack that took place in Pulwama on 14th February, which killed 40 troops in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), incidents of hate began taking place in both the countries. Leading the war between India and Pakistan into Muslims vs Hindus, in India. Indian citizens who identify themselves as Muslims have been a victim of ill treatment from different right-wing extremist Hindu groups.

Many videos and images have surfaced proving the mistreatment of Muslims during the whole Pakistan and India fiasco.

Wonder what the news anchors feel when they see headlines like these. Do they smugly tell themselves “mission accomplished today I made some kids cry?” pic.twitter.com/78A2jjk4I2 — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) March 3, 2019

This tweet which was posted by Sagarika Ghose, a renowned Indian journalist,which claims to condemn the two Indian newspapers that have boldly printed statements from Muslim parents in India who shared their children’s experiences. These children are being bullied for having Muslim names in the wake of Pulwama attacks.

The first headline states, ‘My kids were told in school, go to Pakistan,’ and the other stated ‘My 14-year-old daughter wants to change her name.’ Muslim parents all across India express concerns over the effect of religious discrimination and bullying that their children are suffering from.

#indianmuslimcitizen They have been doing this since along time, need unity and raise voice #indianmuslims pic.twitter.com/BKx5K2MCqI — Mohammed Ahsan Khan (@send_sn) March 1, 2019

The video above shows how ‘Muslims’ in India are being distastefully treated after the Pulwama attack, and how they are being called terrorists. The man in the video screams, ‘Ye hum musalmano ko atankhvadi gohshit karne mein lagaiy hoye hai.” [These people are labeling us Muslims as terrorists] Continuing, ‘Hum nagrikhai Rajasthan ke or humey ye faltu ka jhootey ilzam lagana band karo,’ [We are residents of Rajasthan so please stop with your false accusations]

One of the most disgusting acts was where the Indian men were throwing buckets of filthy water at the Indian Muslim women who were covered in ‘abaya’ [Islamic dress] and were screaming out of fear and running away. Whereas the men were laughing out loud as if it were a joke, leaving the women traumatized.

How long will the innocent suffer in India because of ignorance and prejudice? Indians regardless of their ethnicity, religion and gender should still be considered Indians, one cannot discriminate amongst them on the basis of religion just because India supposedly detests Pakistanis. It is a completely irrational and inhumane to treat your own like the enemy.