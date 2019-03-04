Sherry Rehman for international attention toward Shakirullah’s murder in India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said murder of Pakistani citizen Shakirullah, who was martyred by fellow inmates in India’s Jaipur jail, should be protested and brought to the attention of international community.

“The cold-blooded lynching and heinous murder of Shakirullah in an Indian prison should be vehemently protested and brought to the attention of international community and human rights organisations worldwide,” Sherry Rehman demanded on floor of the National Assembly.

She said Shakirullah was not a prisoner of war still his dead body was returned, while the Indian pilot Abhinandan violated Pakistan’s airspace, but release of the Indian pilot was appreciated by the Parliament.

The senator said India’s response following release of Abhinandan was negative with across the border firing.

“Despite watching the rising tide of extremism in India, still stunned by the state of Pakistani prisoner’s body returned to us now. Poor Shakirullah was innocent of any crime. After rotting 16 years in Indian jail for mistakenly crossing the border his vital organs were smashed,” she said.

The PPP leader said prisoners wandered across the zigzagging Pakistan-India border, as well as hundreds of fishermen who drifted into the other country’s territorial waters languished in India-Pakistan jails for years. Innocent citizens were tragic victims of the rigid conflict architecture of nuclear neighbours, she said.

She resented that the Indian government was not sharing medical report of Shakirullah. She demanded from the assembly to condemn the tragic murder.

The House offered Fatiha for Shakirullah. Maulana AttaurRehman led dua for the departed soul.