Ministers, MPAs call on CM in PA:

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held meetings with the assembly members at his chamber at Punjab Assembly here on Monday. Talking on the occasion, he appreciated the statesmanship and sane steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for maintaining peace in the region adding that Imran Khan has proved himself as the astute statesman by taking practical measures to maintain peace. Imran Khan has saved the region from the devastations of war by showing tolerance, wisdom and sagacity at a critical juncture of history. The steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the sake of regional peace will be ever remembered, he added. In fact, Prime Minister of Pakistan has adopted a peaceful path for saving 1.75 billion people of the region from death and destruction. These steps are praiseworthy and Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as a peace-loving leader in the comity of nations, he added. He said that Imran Khan has proved his political acumen in wake of ongoing regional scenario and the international community has appreciated the steps taken by him for the sake of peace. He said that India should shun its traditional stubbornness and respond to the proposal of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the durable peace of the region in a positive manner. The timely decisions made by Prime Minister Imran Khan have enhanced the international prestige and respect of Pakistan, the Chief Minister concluded.

Those who called on the Chief Minister included provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Sibtain Khan, Nauman Langrial, Mian Khalid, Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Sami Ullah Ch., Asif Nakai, Ajmal Cheema, deputy speaker Dost Mazari, assembly members namely Uzma Kardar, Lubna Alam, Tallat Fatima, Sabeen Gul Khan, Abida Raja, Mohyuddin Khosa, Ali Asghar, Ch. Shafique, Ameer Mahmood Khan, Mehboob Shah, Syed Samsam Bukhari and others.