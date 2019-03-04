Iran sticking to nuclear deal: DG International Atomic Energy

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy, Yukiya Amano has confirmed that Iran is abiding by the 2015 nuclear deal that prevents the country from building nuclear weapons. He was speaking to the board of governors of the nuclear watchdog on Monday.

“Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” mentioning the formal name of the 2015 deal.

Amano further added that, “it is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments.”

The US unilaterally quit from the deal last year as the other endorsers Germany, France, Russia, China and Britain tried to keep the deal alive, which provides economic incentives to Iran.

Iran’s foremost leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned the country’s government not to rely on Europe as Tehran’s nuclear deal with global powers does not stand under US pressure.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s website cited him on Monday saying the landmark 2015 nuclear deal “could not fix our economic problems.”