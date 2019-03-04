Corruption major hurdle in development: NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: Justice ®. Javed Iqbal has said that corruption is major hurdle in the prosperity and development of the country.

NAB is absolutely committed to eradicate corruption with iron hands across the board by using all its resources.

He directed all DGs of NAB to give priority to all mega corruption white collar crime cases according to merit in accordance with law.

He said these remarks while chairing monthly meeting of NAB Regional Bureaus to review their performance at NAB headquarters.

The meeting reviewed the performance of all Regional Bureaus and NAB Headquarters including operation and Prosecution Divisions of the NAB in detail in order to further improve the performance and efficiency of NAB.

Chairman NAB said that NAB due to its effective national Anti Corruption Strategy by adopting” Accountability for All Policy” for eradication of corruption has started yielding excellent results.