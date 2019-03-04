Writer produces insightful study into clichéd references to Donald Trump

As events continue to unfold, there can now be no doubting that we in the West are now saturated in a post-truth (un)reality.

The existence of post-truth signals a shift in our understanding of what is valuable and points towards what our collective future might hold. In short, although ‘post-truth’ has only formally been around since 2016, it is already clear that it is paradigmatic of our age. Despite this, discussions surrounding post-truth often lend themselves to superficial diagnosis and point-scoring, rather than serious analysis. In A Political Theory of Post-Truth, Ignas Kalpokas sets himself the task of breaking this trend. His success in the endeavour is clear: Kalpokas has produced an insightful study, going beyond clichéd references to Donald Trump and ‘fake news’ to offer a lucid description of the conditions for, and content of, a post-truth world.

In Chapter 3, Kalpokas shows us what has led to the fertile ‘post-truth’ landscape which we currently inhabit. Through our unprecedented immersion in different forms of online media, the affective narratives discussed are accessible as never before

From the outset in chapters 1 and 2, Ignas Kalpokas explodes the popular notion that post-truth has any direct relation to lying. Instead, post-truth should be seen as blurring and ultimately as exceeding the dichotomy between what is true and what is a lie. Whether a claim bears any relation to truth or falsehood is irrelevant in a post-truth world. A claim may be true, or it may not be – post-truth will proffer it regardless. We should instead see post-truth as the promotion and prevalence of narratives that ‘only bear relation to pre-existing opinions and emotional entanglements of target audiences’. This will subsequently result in the creation of ‘new social worlds’ formed by these narratives. Often underlined by their aspirational quality, post-truth narratives arouse the affects of those who interact with them, offering an ‘escapist fiction’ which feeds ‘instant gratification’. This principle is exemplified in those algorithms which create posts perfectly tailored to target specific audiences. These calculate a cost-benefit analysis to create content which will ‘stick’ best with those who engage with it, completely disregarding any potential normative implication.

In Chapter 3, Kalpokas shows us what has led to the fertile ‘post-truth’ landscape which we currently inhabit. Through our unprecedented immersion in different forms of online media, the affective narratives discussed above are accessible as never before. This ‘mediatisation’ and ‘digitisation’ of individuals and, consequently, society can only be seen as a catalyst for post-truth. Ultimately, Kalpokas concludes that with the increase in digitised and therefore disembodied interaction, the link between actual and online self becomes increasingly blurred. This digitised self is managed and performed, with the aim of maximising affectivity prioritised above all others. The link to post-truth is clear: ‘if one is constantly immersed in crafting an embellished effigy of the self, one is more likely to omit an effort of verification in other circumstances as well’. Through this and the increase in online engagement, experience rules over information and becoming affectively influential becomes critical.

Published in Daily Times, March 4th 2019.