Wobbly cheesecakes come to Lahore

Japanese cheesecake is a dessert that has recently gained countless fan followers across the globe. The dessert hopes to win over people in Pakistan now. With branches in the United States, Thailand, Australia, and Canada, Uncle Tetsu now makes its way to Pakistan, with its first destination being Lahore. Uncle Tetsu Managing Director Saad Mubarak confirmed that the café-cum-bakery will open soon on Mian Mehmood Ali Kasuri Road in Gulberg III. He went on to reveal their menu, which includes Original Signature Cheesecake, Madeleines and Cheesesticks. They will also be serving freshly roasted espresso coffee and smoothies. The café itself has a state-of-the-art kitchen and people will get to see their famous cheesecakes baked in front of them. The owners said that they will think about expanding to Karachi and Islamabad if they get a good response from Lahore.

Published in Daily Times, March 4th 2019.