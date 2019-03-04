Writing for the millennial

Millennial writers and authors from Pakistan are making a name for themselves with their thoughts expressed in the form of novels and short stories.

While their narratives and ideas may differ, and they should, they have been writing their hearts out by showing the growth of their characters, explicitly defining the setting and sending out messages shown through their dialogues and action. During the recently held Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) 2019, a session titled Writing Fiction for the Millennial Market was held, moderated by leading journalist and sports editor Shazia Hasaan. The panelists of this session were Nadya AR, Maheen Humayun and Taha Kehar.

The session brought to fore the challenges millennial writers have been facing which include coming up with ideas for their novels, finding the right publisher and how to market their product. Moreover, the panelists discussed whether it was feasible to opt for a traditional publishing method or go for a self-publishing process. The discussion also revealed the views of the panelists regarding what kind of stories do millennial want to read.

Understanding the market itself is imperative and then penning down ideas that changes perceptions does wonders.

While Taha Kehar has written Typically Tania, Nadya AR has written Invisible Ties. Interestingly, Taha Kehar read an excerpt from Invisible Ties by Nadya AR while she read an excerpt from Typically Tania. Maheen Humayun, however, instead of reading an excerpt from her novel, decided to read one from her short story, comprising a dark theme but having a deep message. Interestingly, the protagonists of Invisible Ties & Typically Ties are female. Nadya AR, in Invisible Ties, looks at the life of Noor Kamal, a shy girl in her youth to a strong-willed woman, married and independent. Typically Tania, Kehar’s book, is about Tania Shaukat, a journalist living in Karachi, who evolves while living in a bubble of her own confinement and thoughts but aspires to reach out of her comfort zone.

Interestingly, the protagonists of Typically Tania and Invisible Tiles are a female which led to a stimulating discussion where Kehar and Nadya opined that a female protagonist fitted perfectly into their narrative. Kehar said that her character, Tanya Shaukat, may not have been rendered so beautifully had it been a man. This brought into the discussion the element of a millennial man as a character and an author and why Pakistani authors do not have more of men who are millennial themselves. Kehar, a millennial, feels proud to have worked on his novel and produced a female character the female readers of Pakistan can relate themselves with. While asked if Kehar’s novel will have a sequel, he said he would love to write a sequel only after a few years when Tanya has grown as a person; has matured and fully accepted the responsibilities thrown at her. Nadya, on the other hand, when discussing her novel, said that the character of Noor is akin to that of the Kohinoor diamond. Noor, as she grows up, is confused about where she belongs and about her future, much like the whereabouts of Kohinoor, which has more than one story associated with it.

An audience member asked a relevant question that millennial are not allowed to lead a life of their choice but are compelled to live the life of others, Nadya said that one must have the courage to live their own life and the spirit to accept who they are. Maheen Humayun, while reading an excerpt from her short story, touched upon a moment of reflection shared by the protagonist and her trusty typewriter. Her narration, deep and dark, sent readers into retrospection for her emotions and feelings were very much relevant. It was interesting to note that all three authors, in their works, have used the writing concept of ‘show, don’t tell’ to near perfection. Whether it was Tanya trying to find peace at home where her parents were always quarreling, to young Noor, who found herself in a tussle with the maid after getting hold of the antique jade mirror which was so dear to her mother. Even Maheen’s representation of the protagonist’s loneliness was too real as she beautifully described the setting, the night, the trees outside the window and the interior of her room to take the readers right in the middle of the story.

