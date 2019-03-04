Award-winning philanthropist stands as a torchbearer for equal education

After the disastrous floods in Punjab in 1988, Seema Aziz, knew something had to be done for the countless families who had lost their homes and belongings in the aftermath of the devastation.

It was during her relief efforts in Sheikhupura, the worst hit district, that the entrepreneur noticed children following her and her team during their relief efforts on the ground.

Barefoot and unkempt, Seema Aziz found out that the children didn’t have a school to go to – apart from their families dealing with the loss of their homes, the children would grow up without an education and thus, without a chance of bettering their dismal circumstances.

Something long-lasting had to be done with immediate effect, and consequently in 1991, Care Foundation’s first school was inaugurated in Sheikhupura. On the school’s opening day, the response was overwhelming; over 200 children of all ages lined up outside the campus gate, hoping to begin their schooling.

Since then, there was no looking back for Aziz. Currently, through the course of its 28-year journey, Care manages 888 government schools spread throughout the provinces of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

With an unwavering mission to eradicate illiteracy in the country by providing quality education to all, approximately 10,000 students graduate from Care adopted schools on an annual basis.

“Education is a great equaliser but only an equal education can truly equalise,” states Aziz, who further elaborates that the non-profit’s ethos from day one has always been to carry out “nation-building” work from the grassroots that eventually creates a long-lasting impact in society.

“Through literacy and empowerment, tangible change can be achieved, as our children go on to become dynamic change-agents in society,” the founder says, “In the times to come, it is these very children who will build a more wholesome and progressive nation by establishing a resilient foundation for the future generations.”

Apart from a number of its programmes which focus on English language development, creativity in the classroom and teacher trainings, Aziz introduced the Care Scholarship programme in 2001 to support students who weren’t able to pursue their dreams of going to college due to financial constraints. Under the programme, Care students can avail full scholarships to pursue undergraduate programmes after passing their matriculation exams.

Since its introduction, over 750 scholarships are awarded on an annual basis to students who wish to further their education and career aspirations. Graduating from some of the country’s most well-known universities, this programme has been a life-changing initiative for countless families whose children have gone on to find their true calling as doctors, engineers, teachers, pilots and more.

“If schools don’t exist for our children, we as a society are at fault,” she states, “I always told myself that if I build one school and if nobody comes to benefit from it then at least I’d be content with the fact that I had fulfilled my duty and my role as a proactive Pakistani citizen.”

Standing as a torchbearer for equal education in a country where a staggering 25 million children remain out of school, deprived of their right to education, Care, under Aziz’s leadership, hopes to change the face of illiteracy in Pakistan, allowing future generations access to education and, in turn, a chance to carve out their own personal destinies.

Published in Daily Times, March 4th 2019.