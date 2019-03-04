Malpura is Karachiites favourite snack

Foodies are always on the lookout for new unique and tasty foods. They constantly try new places, whether it is a fancy restaurant or a roadside cafe. However, Karachi’s culinary specialties can only be found at roadside stalls and dhabas. Malpura is an Indian dish but in Pakistan it is most commonly available in Karachi. It wouldn’t be wrong to say it is one of the most special and unique parts of Karachi’s street food. And it’s pretty quick and easy to make at home. “I’ve been making malpuras for the past eight years and selling them at my stall. We use ingredients such as milk, eggs, flour and sugar to cook them,” said Muhammad Jamshed, who owns a stall at Pakistan Chowk. The process to make malpura is simple. Thoroughly mix flour, milk, powdered sugar and elaichi and keep it aside for an hour. Add a beaten egg into the mixture and knead it.

Published in Daily Times, March 4th 2019.