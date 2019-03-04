ICC assures of robust security at Cricket World Cup

MUMBAI: The International Cricket Council has assured its members of a tight security plan for this year’s World Cup in England after the Indian cricket board sought guarantees from the governing body following a suicide-bomb attack in Kashmir last month. The BCCI had expressed concern about security during the World Cup in a letter to the ICC after last month’s attack in the disputed region that killed 40 Indian paramilitary troops. “As you would expect for a global sporting event, the ICC, in partnership with the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) has a robust security plan in place for the men’s Cricket World Cup,” ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said following board meetings in Dubai. “We work closely with the authorities in our host countries to ensure that the safety of players, officials and fans is a priority.” The BCCI had urged the cricket community to ostracise Pakistan in their letter to the ICC. India are scheduled to play their World Cup match against Pakistan in Manchester on June 16. The governing body was also apprised of concerns from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regarding the BCCI’s reluctance to come under the ambit of India’s national anti-doping body.

Published in Daily Times, March 4th 2019.