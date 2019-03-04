Korea’s Park storms past field to win Women’s World Championship

South Korea’s Park Sung-hyun produced a sizzling final round of eight-under par 64 in windy conditions to clinch a two-stroke victory over Australia’s Minjee Lee in the LPGA Women’s World Championship in Singapore on Sunday. The 25-year-old from Seoul opened her final round with three successive birdies and made two more at six and seven but a bogey on the par-five eighth made her turn at four-under for the round. She made a further four birdies on the back nine and tapped in for par from less than three feet to sign for a total of 15-under 273 on the Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club. “I’m really happy with my play today. I am really happy because I used to have rough starts to my year and I think that I will now feel really comfortable for the rest of the season,” Park said through an interpreter. Lee, who was also the runner-up in Thailand last week, shot 69 to finish on 13-under 275 as she was overtaken by Park, who started the final round in eighth place.

Spain’s Azahara Munoz and Korea’s Ko Jin-young both shot closing scores of 69 to finish tied for third two strokes further back, with Kim Hyo-joo (70) and American Amy Olson (70) tied for fifth on 10-under 278. Lee, who had started in second place on Sunday behind Thailand’s world number one Ariya Jutanugarn, had taken a two-stroke lead when she made her third birdie of the round at the par-five eighth.

Published in Daily Times, March 4th 2019.