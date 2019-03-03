Impact of poverty

Sir: Poverty is a contributing factor to IDA (Iron-deficiency anemia) because families living at or below the poverty level may not be getting enough iron-rich foods.

The measurement of poverty is based on incomes or consumption levels, and people are considered poor if their consumption or income levels fall below the ‘poverty line’, which is the minimum level necessary to meet basic needs. There are several obstacles, deficits and threats to health inherent in poverty. It is the poor who are exposed to dangerous environments, who often have stressful, unrewarding and depersonalising work, who lack the necessities and amenities of life and who, because they are not part of the mainstream of society, are isolated from information and support.

VINOD C DIXIT

Ahmedabad, India

