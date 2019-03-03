Public toilets in appalling

Sir: It is loathsome to note that the public toilets in Civic Centre Hub stink and breed diseases. Civic Centre is the complex for commercial offices like KE, NADRA and banks etc. Many meeting and training programme are conducted there. I’m really surprised how one can be inspire by the trainings where toilets are in such appalling condition and most of the people fear to enter the toilets due to the their obnoxious condition. I request the concerned authorities to maintain cleanliness. As everyone knows the hadith cleanliness is half of the faith.

MUHAMMAD IBRAHIM

Hub Chowki

Published in Daily Times, March 4th 2019.