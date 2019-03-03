Sir: India has created Kashmir problem, said former Indian Defence minister. While India blames Pakistan for held Kashmir troubles, it is pertinent to recall what India’s former Defence Minister George Fernandes (June 30, 1930 to January 29, 1930) said about Kashmir. I quote from Victoria Schofield on page 293 of her book Kashmir in the Crossfire (IB Taurus, London/New York, 1996).

‘I do not believe that any foreign hand engineered the Kashmir problem’, stated George Fernandes in 1990. ‘The problem was created by us, and if others decided to take advantage of it, I do not believe that one should make that an issue; given the nature of the politics of our subcontinent, such a development was inevitable’. (Source: George Fernandes. 12 October 1990, India’s Policies in Kashmir: An Assessment and Discourse, in Thomas, ed. Perspectives of Kashmir.).

AEIMEN MALIK

Rawalpindi

Published in Daily Times, March 4th 2019.